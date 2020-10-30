Covid-19: Tests increase by 11.6% in October, positivity rate drops in Mumbai

mumbai

Covid-19 tests in Mumbai have increased by 11.6% in October in comparison to the last month. Civic officials attributed this rise to several initiatives taken under the door-to-door survey of ‘My Family My Responsibility’ to check cases.

According to data analysed by HT, during September 1-27, as many as 315,563 tests were conducted. While in the last 27 days, 352,430 tests have been done in the city.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said ramped up testing resulted in more cases being detected. Around 13,000- 15,000 tests are being held every day since September. “We have increased Covid-19 testing since August. Until August 24, we were testing around 5,500 people per day in the city. But now, this number has gone over almost 15,000. At three instances, the daily testing had crossed the 16,000-mark, including rapid antigen tests,” he said.

As a result of increased testing, positivity rate has seen a drop to 14.26% this month which was 17% till September-end. According to the BMC dashboard, the overall doubling rate in Mumbai stands at1 49 days.

“Despite increasing testing to over 16,000 per day, the number has remained stable and constant. We haven’t noticed any sudden surge in the number of cases which gives the assurance that the situation might have come under control,” added Kakani.

For instance, as per the civic body’s dashboard, on October 27, 15,825 people were tested for Covid-19. Out of this, 734 people tested positive -- 4.6% positivity rate.

Civic officials believe door-to-door survey under the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ has also contributed to increased testing . “Whenever we see any one with symptoms of Covid-19 during the survey, we run tests on them. This has helped in early diagnosis,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, part of the state Covid-19 task force.

At present, almost 40% daily tests are being conducted by the rapid antigen test which gives reports within 15 minutes. “The false negativity rate of the rapid antigen test is lesser than 1%. So, we have decided to extend its use. Now, hospitals also test suspected cases with rapid antigen kits,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

Early diagnosis has also helped trace close contacts faster which has helped to break the chain of infection among people. In Mumbai, so far over 3.1million close contacts of positive cases have been traced.

Social workers have welcomed the growing number of testing in the city. “With the ongoing festival season, it is important to run tests on the maximum number of people, including asymptomatic cases. An early detection also increases chances of recovery,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president of Association of Medical Consultant.