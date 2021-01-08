e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 vaccine dry run: KDMC gears up with 2 centres in Kalyan, Dombivli

Covid-19 vaccine dry run: KDMC gears up with 2 centres in Kalyan, Dombivli

mumbai Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:59 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Civic hospital in Kalyan is set for the dry run.
Civic hospital in Kalyan is set for the dry run.(Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will hold a dry run at two of its health centres, one in Kalyan (E) and another in Dombivli (E) on Friday morning.

“Since we have the necessary facility to store the vaccine once it is out, we have decided to conduct a dry run where we will learn on how to carry out the vaccination work smoothly. A demo of the same will be carried out on Friday morning,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The civic body will carry out a demo of vaccinating 20 beneficiaries during the dry run. A total of five employees will be deployed at each health post to carry out the process as per the guidelines set up by the state government.

The health post at Gita Harkisandas civic hospital in Kolsewadi Kalyan is all set up with a waiting room, an immunisation room, four observation rooms, beds and oxygen cylinders and an emergency kit.

“We have selected 20 beneficiaries for the demo of vaccination tomorrow. At first, the patient will wait in the waiting room before being directed to the immunisation room. After the vaccination, the patient will be directed to the observation room where the employees will check for half-an-hour if the patient has any trouble after the vaccination. Following this, the patient will be released,” said Vaishali Kashikar, medical officer, Kolsewadi health post.

The KDMC has claimed to have a capacity to vaccinate more than two lakh residents in the first phase of the vaccination programme in the city. The KDMC has prepared a list of 6,000 health workers for the first phase of vaccination.

top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In