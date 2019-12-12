CR rejigs timetable, three more trains extended to Parel

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:48 IST

The Central Railway will be implementing a revised timetable for its mainline local trains from Saturday. Central Railway has not introduced any new local train services but will be changing the timings of 42 local trains.

Three local train services have been extended to Parel railway station, with which now 38 train services will be operated to and from Parel daily. Among the trains extended to Parel, two trains have been introduced during peak hours. One train each currently operating on Kalyan-Dadar, Titwala-Thane and Kalyan-Dadar routes have been extended to Parel.

According to railway officials, timings of 42 local trains have been changed in order to avoid clash of the trains with outstation trains, especially during peak hours. “There have been delays in local and outstation trains due to the over-stressed railway network. The change in timing will lead to a reduction of the clashes. It will improve the punctuality of the local trains,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Passenger associations have welcomed the move and have stated that the changes of timings of the 42 trains will improve the suburban train services, “The new timings will improve punctuality of the local train services,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

The zonal railway had recently increased fast local train services while reducing its slow train services. Few train services that were semi-fast have been turned into fast trains.

The fast local train services have been increased from 252 to 257 services, whereas the slow train services have been reduced from 606 to 601.

The total number of train services operating on the mainline will remain 858.