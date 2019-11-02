CR to conduct drone survey of CSMT bldg to fix leaks in dome

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:30 IST

The Central Railway (CR) will soon conduct an aerial survey of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage building with the help of a drone to identify the leakages inside the dome of the structure.

CR has not been able to identify the cause behind the leakage or keep it in check until now owing to the height of the dome.

“The survey will be conducted to identify the reason behind the water leakage. The issue can be addressed only after we get clear images of the dome and identify the leakages,” said a senior CR official.

Meanwhile, CR has also begun the restoration work of the CSMT heritage building. The work will cost ₹41 crore and is being undertaken in phases. As a part of the restoration work, CR is replacing the wooden staircases and changing the damaged structures inside the building.

It has also completed the restoration of windows, glass panes and doors inside the building.

Presently, the heritage building houses the offices of senior CR officials, including the general manager. Once the complete restoration process of the structure begins, CR will relocate its officials to another venue.

The CSMT building, constructed by Frederick William Stevens, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2004. The construction for the building was completed in 1888.

