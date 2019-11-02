e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

CR to conduct drone survey of CSMT bldg to fix leaks in dome

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:30 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Railway (CR) will soon conduct an aerial survey of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage building with the help of a drone to identify the leakages inside the dome of the structure.

CR has not been able to identify the cause behind the leakage or keep it in check until now owing to the height of the dome.

“The survey will be conducted to identify the reason behind the water leakage. The issue can be addressed only after we get clear images of the dome and identify the leakages,” said a senior CR official.

Meanwhile, CR has also begun the restoration work of the CSMT heritage building. The work will cost ₹41 crore and is being undertaken in phases. As a part of the restoration work, CR is replacing the wooden staircases and changing the damaged structures inside the building.

It has also completed the restoration of windows, glass panes and doors inside the building.

Presently, the heritage building houses the offices of senior CR officials, including the general manager. Once the complete restoration process of the structure begins, CR will relocate its officials to another venue.

The CSMT building, constructed by Frederick William Stevens, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2004. The construction for the building was completed in 1888.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:30 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News