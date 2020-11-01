CR, WR to start operating 753 more local train services in Mumbai from Monday

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:31 IST

Moving a step forward towards resuming local train services for all commuters, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Sunday announced plans to operate additional 753 suburban train services from Monday. The railways will now be operating a total of 2,773 train services, of which 1,572 are on CR and 1,201 are on WR.

Of the additional services, CR will introduce 552 on its lines while WR will add 201 services from Monday.

“Railways are hoping that the state government will soon revert after deciding the modalities for providing services to the commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” said a statement from CR and WR.

On Saturday, 610 more local train services — 314 on CR and 296 on WR — were introduced.

“Railways has been ready to augment suburban services. We are working closely with the state government for providing services, keeping in view the social distance norms and safety of public at large,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Train services will also be operated towards Khopoli on CR main line and on the harbour line towards Goregaon.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, the railways were operating 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 on CR and 1,367 on WR.

Train services resumed for employees working in essential care on July 15. Later on October 21, women commuters were allowed to travel on local trains between 11am and 3pm and after 7pm.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday proposed time slots to allow general public to use suburban train services.

In a letter to the general managers of the zonal railways, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation department had proposed three slots for general public, two slots for the workforce in essential services, and one women-only train every hour.

The proposal stated any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel in the day’s first service up to 7.30am then between 11am and 4.30pm and between 8pm and the last local train of the day. It had also proposed to operate women-only trains every hour