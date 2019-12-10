CSMT junction redesign: BMC seeks details of accidents from cops after plaints

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:06 IST

Following the uproar over the redesign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) intersection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought details of accidents, which allegedly took place due to the redesign, from the Mumbai Police.

This move comes after corporators slammed BMC which had recently redesigned the traffic junction at CSMT to make it pedestrian-friendly on the lines of Times Square in New York. Corporators alleged that the revamp had led to narrowing of roads for motorists, which lead to more accidents.

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party (SP) corporator, claimed that around 40 accidents have taken place after bollards were installed as part of the redesign.

The BMC said it has sought details of the accidents and that it would evaluate the situation based on suggestions received from the Mumbai Traffic Police.

In a written reply to its standing committee, BMC said, “Information on complaints of increasing accidents has been sought from the Mumbai Police. An evaluation report will be prepared for the same. Mumbai Traffic Police has also given some suggestions, and we are working on them to ensure there is no discomfort to motorists or pedestrians.”

BMC’s reply added, “The redesign of CSMT junction is purely done for the convenience of pedestrians by bringing down the speed of vehicles at the junction.”

As per BMC’s project, pedestrian crossings are being shortened, dedicated parking spots are being set up, and benches, planters and pavers are being installed to make sidewalks more accessible and attractive to pedestrians.

In addition, sideways and crossings have been painted yellow to streamline traffic movement. However, this move is being implemented on a pilot basis for two months, following which a final call will be taken.