e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Curbs relaxed, but cops bar movement at beaches

Curbs relaxed, but cops bar movement at beaches

mumbai Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:02 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of the possibility of the Cyclone Nisarga hitting the coast of Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police have issued a prohibitory order restricting public movement of one or more persons near the Mumbai coast, including promenades such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Worli sea face, beaches and parks which are near the coastline, on Wednesday and Thursday. From Wednesday, the lockdown restrictions owing to the pandemic were to be relaxed.

The prohibitory order is a preventive measure to prevent any harm to human life and property due to the cyclone. The order will be in place till 12 pm on Thursday. An FIR will be registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, if anyone is found violating the order. The order has been issued by Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

An excerpt from the order read: “Whereas Mumbai city is expected to be severely impacted by the Cyclone Nisarga, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public place along the coastline like beaches, promenades, parks and other places near coastline where people may gather.”

top news
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In