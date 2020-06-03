e-paper
Cyclone Nisarga: 5 flood rescue teams, 3 diving teams of Indian Navy on standby in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga: 5 flood rescue teams, 3 diving teams of Indian Navy on standby in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:09 IST
The Western Naval Command (WNC) has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in case of excessive rainfall and flooding, of both, urban and rural areas in coordination with the state governments, on the western seaboard.

“With the cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ approaching the Arabian Sea, all teams have been put on alert and are in readiness to respond to any requirement of HADR (humanitarian assistant and disaster relief) during the storm period,” said Commander Mehul Karnik, chief public relation officer (defence).

“In Mumbai, the Navy will be on standby with five flood rescue teams and three diving teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area” said Karnik.

“These teams are fully equipped and have been trained for rescue operations. The trained teams have conducted a recce of known flood-prone areas and all necessary preparations are in place” added Karnik.

Apart from that the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICG), aircraft and shore stations along with the western seaboards warning merchant ships and fishermen about impending adverse weather requesting them to return to nearest harbour, added Karnik.

Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar naval area, the Goa naval area as well as Gujarat, Daman and Diu naval areas. The respective area and station commanders are in touch with the state authorities, NDRF (national disaster response force) and SDRF (state disaster response force) to be able to respond to a crisis in the shortest possible time.

