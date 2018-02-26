Cylinder blast, fire in Thane raze 10 hutments; no injuries reported

A major fire broke out in Thane’s Sainath Nagar Chawl on Monday morning after a gas cylinder exploded. Ten hutments were destroyed in the blaze, but there were no casualties.

The blast took place around 11am in Gandhi Nagar area, which has a cluster of more than 1,000 illegal slums.

Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot with four fire engines, one rescue team and one water tanker. The fire was doused within an hour.

“The blast was powerful and damaged three other cylinders, which started leaking gas. The fire was brought under control soon; if it had spread, it could have led to a huge disaster,” said Santosh Kadam, in charge of the RDMC.

“It was difficult for the fire engines to enter the chawl because of lack of space, so we carried out the rescue operation from the opposite side,” he added.