Day 2 of Ganeshotsav: 43,499 immersions in Mumbai

The city recorded 43,499 immersions in natural water bodies on the second day of Ganeshotsav on Friday evening, according to the civic body’s disaster control department said. Also, 24 sarvajanik idols and 9,883 household idols were immersed in artificial ponds.

Last year, more than 46,048 idols were immersed, including 122 sarvajanik idols and 45,926 household idols in natural water bodies, while 50 sarvajanik and 9,302 household Ganpatis were immersed in artificial ponds. “We are expecting the noise decibels to be maintained as per the law, because a lot of the people have opted for dhol tasha,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of Ganesh mandals, adding most visarjans were being carried out at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park and Juhu beach.

Mehul Khetia, a lawyer, who got Ganpati at his home for the first time, said he choose to go to a nearby artificial pond in a park. “When something is available nearby and doesn’t harm the environment, why should I travel till Powai,” said Khetia.

This year, the civic body has 33 artificial ponds, compared to 31 last year. Several societies have created makeshift pools for immersion.

On the other hand, the turnout at various mandals was huge on Day one. Some devotees visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal had to return because of the long queue. Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli, received a footfall of one lakh on day one, compared to 60,000-70,000 the previous years, the mandal said.

“People think the pandals will be empty on the first day, which is why a lot of them visit us then. That trend seems to be changing,” said Swapnil Parab, secretary of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 00:28 IST