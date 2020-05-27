Day 3 of flight resumption: 50 flights operate to and from Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:37 IST

On the third day of resumption of flights operations, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a total of 50 scheduled flights that operated on Wednesday. These scheduled flights included 25 departures and 25 arrivals.

The city airport that is currently handling all the flight movements from terminal-2 (T2), connected to 14 sectors which were operated by six airlines- Air Asia India, Air India, Alliance Air, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara.

CSMIA handled a total of 4,993 passengers on Wednesday. These include 3,592 passengers who departed from Mumbai and 1,401 passengers who landed in Mumbai.

“The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of CSMIA. The first flight departed to Ahmedabad at 6:15 hours, while the first flight arrived at 8:20 hours from Lucknow which was operated by Air India and IndiGo respectively,” said the airport operator- Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL)

Mona Gowda, a Santacruz resident who was stranded in Mysore due to lockdown said, “I had been to my native due to personal reasons and got stranded, away from my children. I must appreciate all the staff at both the airports who have ensured contactless and easy travel for passengers.”

Gowda added, “My flight had its middle seats vacant until two passengers from the same family insisted on sitting beside each other. After collecting my baggage, my temperature was checked and I was stamped for 14 days home quarantine.”

An airport official said that the airport saw smooth passenger flow on Wednesday. “The flight schedules are being shared with the passengers on social media by the airport authority and the airlines are sending timely updates in order to avoid chaos at T2,” said an airport official.

The city airport is scheduled to operate 50 flights on Thursday with its first arrival at 8.10am. This IndiGo’ flight flew from Lucknow to Mumbai. The airport will see its first departure at 6.05am. The SpiceJet flight will fly from Mumbai to Kolkata.

“All passengers who want a refund instead of credit shell, would be refunded, currently AirAsia has done specifically with EaseMyTrip.com and we have refunded money to customers in their bank account, even though we were getting money from Air Asia in our ticketing wallet. Whereas other companies are refunding the money in their own wallet to customers. Now Indigo has also started refunding in our agency wallet balance, which we can use for buying fresh tickets with Indigo, so we are refunding money to customers in their bank account. This will boost trust factor among customers to book future tickets which are generally lower priced,” said Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com