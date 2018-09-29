Day 4 of teachers’ protest: University of Mumbai, state try to end deadlock

With the semester examination at the University of Mumbai (MU) scheduled to begin next week, the on-going ‘cease work’ protest of teachers from aided colleges is becoming a matter of great worry for the varsity. The protest entered its fourth day on Friday.

While teachers in many city colleges, affiliated to the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Union (MFUCTO) continued to teach, several colleges had to call off classes as teachers refused to conduct lectures. With the exams for the repeater candidates scheduled to begin from October 4, the varsity said the protest is likely to impact the exams.

Vinod Malale, the deputy registrar (public relations), MU, said, “We hope the issue will be solved by next week because the exams for repeater candidates’ will begin from next week, for which will need all the teachers on board.”

Senior MU officials are also in talks with officials from the state’s higher education department to resolve the deadlock.

Teachers across the state plan to continue plan to continue with the protest until the state addresses all their demands, including filling up of vacant teacher posts, implementation of seventh pay commission as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and equal wages for equal work.

Earlier this month, teachers had protested for a day by suspending regular lectures, leaving many colleges with no option but to send students back home.

“We will not buy false promises. The protest will continue till we don’t see an actual change somewhere,” said a spokesperson for the teachers’ association.

State education minister Vinod Tawde said the government will address the demands of the protesting teachers.

“The government has already given them written assurances that their demands will be addressed on priority basis. The government is working hard for the implementation of the seventh pay commission on an immediate basis. We will also address the problem of staff shortage in colleges. None of these can happen overnight,” Tawde said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 00:42 IST