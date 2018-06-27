DCP booked for allegedly raping daughter of woman constable in Maharashtra

A senior police officer in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old daughter of a woman constable on the pretext of providing her a job, an official said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Shrirame allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly between February and June 21, police said.

“Shrirame was booked on the charge of raping the daughter of a woman constable in Aurangabad on the promise of giving a job to her. The victim had filed a complaint against him some days back, after which he went on leave,” DCP Vinayak Dhakne told PTI.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered at MIDC Cidco police station on Wednesday. Investigation into the case will be initiated,” Dhakne said.

Inspector Surendra Malale at MIDC Cidco police station said Shrirame has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).