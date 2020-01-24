Democracy ranking: Shiv Sena slams BJP after India slips 10 places, cites muzzling of dissenting voices as a reason

mumbai

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:31 IST

The Shiv Sena on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the fall in India’s ranking in the World Democracy Index. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said there are attempts to muzzle dissenting voices, which is one of the reasons for India slipping 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking.

The report, which was released by research group Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) earlier this week, cited “erosion of civil liberties” in the country as the primary cause of the fall in India’s ranking.

“Now there is a slide in [India’s] global democracy index ranking. This means that with India’s economy taking a hit globally, the standard of democracy has also gone down,” the editorial said.

Citing issues such as scrapping of Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and proposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) – all of which have witnessed country-wide protests – the paper said that India had witnessed a “churning” in the past one year.

“In the past one year, the country has witnessed churning over Article 370, CAA, NRC, etc. There have been citizens’ protests and students’ protests. [The] JNU-type attacks are used to muzzle the dissenting voices. This is the reason why India slipped to 51st position in the Democracy Index,” the editorial said.

The editorial asked if the ruling party at the Centre and its supporters would accept the current situation. “Even if the government rejects the [EIU] report, does the ruling party have an answer on why the country was witnessing a slide from economy to democracy?” the Sena questioned its former ally.