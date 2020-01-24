e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Democracy ranking: Shiv Sena slams BJP after India slips 10 places, cites muzzling of dissenting voices as a reason

Democracy ranking: Shiv Sena slams BJP after India slips 10 places, cites muzzling of dissenting voices as a reason

mumbai Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:31 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiv Sena on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the fall in India’s ranking in the World Democracy Index. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said there are attempts to muzzle dissenting voices, which is one of the reasons for India slipping 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking.

The report, which was released by research group Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) earlier this week, cited “erosion of civil liberties” in the country as the primary cause of the fall in India’s ranking.

“Now there is a slide in [India’s] global democracy index ranking. This means that with India’s economy taking a hit globally, the standard of democracy has also gone down,” the editorial said.

Citing issues such as scrapping of Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and proposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) – all of which have witnessed country-wide protests – the paper said that India had witnessed a “churning” in the past one year.

“In the past one year, the country has witnessed churning over Article 370, CAA, NRC, etc. There have been citizens’ protests and students’ protests. [The] JNU-type attacks are used to muzzle the dissenting voices. This is the reason why India slipped to 51st position in the Democracy Index,” the editorial said.

The editorial asked if the ruling party at the Centre and its supporters would accept the current situation. “Even if the government rejects the [EIU] report, does the ruling party have an answer on why the country was witnessing a slide from economy to democracy?” the Sena questioned its former ally.

top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Team India create T20I chasing records in Auckland
Team India create T20I chasing records in Auckland
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News