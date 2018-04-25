Demolition work begins on 53-year-old school in Thane

Demolition work of the 53-year-old Saraswati Secondary School at Naupada began on Tuesday. Within two years, a new structure will be built for the students of the Marathi section. The school has taken various measures to ensure the children do not suffer during the construction work and last week, former students of the school were given an opportunity to visit the school and relive their memories before it was pulled down.

Saraswati Secondary School has English medium as well. “During the school’s inception in 1952, we had the only Marathi medium. It was much later that the English medium began and recently we introduced Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) as well. Based on the changing times and the demand from parents we have to change our board of education. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, we have taken the decision to demolish this structure,” said Surendra Dighe, trustee, Saraswati Secondary School. Constructing a new building for the Marathi medium will cost around Rs15 crore. The school moved to its present structure in the academic year 1964-65.

Around 270 students from the pre-primary section will be shifted to the sports complex on temporary basis and the rest will continue to take classes in the current premises. “Only a part of the building will be demolished and the rest of the new structure will be constructed at the ground. So most of the students can continue in the current structure. Once the six-storey building is built and students are accommodated, they will start demolishing and building the other half,” added Dighe.

Ravi Khanvilkar, an ex-student, said, “It was a nostalgic moment to see your alma mater being pulled down, although it is for the bright future of the next generation. All ex-students had a grand reunion to relive our memories at the school. The expenses for the reconstruction are borne by the trust, as well as contributions from current and ex-staff members, parents and former students.”

The school plans to do the same with the English medium building as well. The new structure will have smaller classrooms with only 35 to 40 children in one class as opposed to 60 to 65 students in a class. School officials said that the building will be an ecofriendly structure and they plan to expand and include a college and arts centre within the new structure.

Read more