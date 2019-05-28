Derailment at Kurla: CR launches inquiry

A day after a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train derailed at Kurla station, the Central Railway (CR) initiated an inquiry on Monday.

A few CR officials said they suspect a glitch in the traction motor for the derailment. They claimed the train had undergone its scheduled maintenance last year. “Cause of the derailment is being inspected. Appropriate action will be initiated once we have a report,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

One wheel of the train derailed as it entered platform number 3 on Sunday night. The incident resulted in disruption of services on the slow line, following which all slow trains were diverted onto the fast line.

As the train had slowed down while entering the platform, the impact of the derailment was minimal. No injuries were reported in the mishap. The train was re-railed by 10.45pm.

First Published: May 28, 2019 04:39 IST