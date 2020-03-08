Despite Khar locals’ objections, BMC gives nod to football field

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:42 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved the plan to construct a football field and academy at Gazdhar municipal school ground, Santacruz even as Khar Residents Association (KRA) have been opposing it.

The residents have been carrying out immersions of Ganpati idols in the artificial pond built at the proposed site.

A letter issued by the education department of BMC last month reads that a sports academy will be built in the place which was being utilised as an artificial pond for immersions of Ganesh idols. The academy will be made available to the students free of cost under Right to Education Act, 2011.

“This artificial pond facility has been around for more than a decade now. We provide facilities of parking and a place to conduct pooja. They are now asking us to move to Rajesh Khanna garden and another park, which is not feasible for the residents around,” said Anandini Thakoor, trustee, H-west federation.

Vinayak Vispute, ward officer for H-west, said that considering the land belongs to the school department of BMC, they cannot stop a football ground from coming up there.

“The pond facility is only used for 10 days in a year, whereas this sports facility will be used by students throughout the year. We will provide an alternate arrangement for immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi,” said Vispute.

Alka Kelkar, local corporator, said that the artificial pond had become a popular immersion place for locals.

“I would suggest that both should be maintained,” said Kelkar.

