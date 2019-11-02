e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Devotees prepare for Chhath in Thane, activists to curb pollution

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:52 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

With an aim to ensure lakes are not polluted during Chhath puja, organisations in Thane and Ulhasnagar are taking measures to collect floral waste.

Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti had made arrangements for volunteers and trucks to collect nirmalya during Ganesh Chaturthi. It has planned to so the same during Chhath puja.

“During Chhath puja, nirmalya is left scattered on the banks of the lakes. As there are many who come to the banks of Ulhas river to offer prayers and perform rituals, we will keep trucks at these spots to collect floral waste,” said Ravindra Lingayat, volunteer at Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti.

The floral waste collected by the organisation will be used as compost.

During the 10-day Ganeshotsav, volunteers collected 45 truckloads of floral waste from various spots.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also demanded artificial lakes like the ones made during Ganeshotsav.

“Thane is known as the city of lakes and so it is essential that we ensure they remain clean. Polluting them with floral waste and various offerings will damage the beauty,” said Sandeep Pachange, president, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, Thane district.

He added that immediately after the festival, the civic body should undertake cleaning of the lakes.

Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer, TMC, said, “We have put up hoardings about the artificial lake at Upvan. We will ensure to undertake a cleanliness drive of all lakes soon after the festival.”

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has built an artificial pond at Upvan for Chhath puja.

Similar provision was made last year but only 100 went to Upvan lake from among the 40,000 people who visited various lakes across Thane.

Security arrangements have been made at Durgadi Ganesh ghat on the banks of Ulhas creek.

Barricades have been put to ensure devotees’ safety while performing puja.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:52 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News