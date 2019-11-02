Devotees prepare for Chhath in Thane, activists to curb pollution

mumbai

With an aim to ensure lakes are not polluted during Chhath puja, organisations in Thane and Ulhasnagar are taking measures to collect floral waste.

Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti had made arrangements for volunteers and trucks to collect nirmalya during Ganesh Chaturthi. It has planned to so the same during Chhath puja.

“During Chhath puja, nirmalya is left scattered on the banks of the lakes. As there are many who come to the banks of Ulhas river to offer prayers and perform rituals, we will keep trucks at these spots to collect floral waste,” said Ravindra Lingayat, volunteer at Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti.

The floral waste collected by the organisation will be used as compost.

During the 10-day Ganeshotsav, volunteers collected 45 truckloads of floral waste from various spots.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also demanded artificial lakes like the ones made during Ganeshotsav.

“Thane is known as the city of lakes and so it is essential that we ensure they remain clean. Polluting them with floral waste and various offerings will damage the beauty,” said Sandeep Pachange, president, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, Thane district.

He added that immediately after the festival, the civic body should undertake cleaning of the lakes.

Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer, TMC, said, “We have put up hoardings about the artificial lake at Upvan. We will ensure to undertake a cleanliness drive of all lakes soon after the festival.”

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has built an artificial pond at Upvan for Chhath puja.

Similar provision was made last year but only 100 went to Upvan lake from among the 40,000 people who visited various lakes across Thane.

Security arrangements have been made at Durgadi Ganesh ghat on the banks of Ulhas creek.

Barricades have been put to ensure devotees’ safety while performing puja.

