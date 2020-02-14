e-paper
DGCA suspends 2 pilots over aircraft deviation

mumbai Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:18 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday suspended two SpiceJet pilots for a period of 135 days as their delayed input led to aircraft deviation after it touched down at the Mangalore International Airport. On October 31 last year, a Boeing B737- 800 aircraft flying between Dubai and Mangalore ended up hitting and damaging the runway edge lights owing to the delayed input. “Investigation has revealed that the aircraft touched down left of the centreline and deviated further to the left and the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway edge lights,” the DGCA said in a document.

After the investigations were concluded, the regulator issued a show cause notice to the pilot in command and the first officer to submit their explanation on the lapses brought out by them.

The DGCA, however, said that they did not find their replies to be satisfactory. SpiceJet did not respond to queries from HT.

(With inputs from PTI)

