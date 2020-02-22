Differently abled man held for ‘abusing’ MNS

mumbai

The Malwani police on Thursday night arrested a 34-year-old differently abled man for allegedly abusing and passing derogatory comments against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party and party chief Raj Thackeray in a video and criticising them for their drive against Bangladeshis in Mumbai.

Based on a complaint by an MNS member, an FIR was registered against the accused, Hasan Koti.

“Koti was abusing Thackeray and his party. He was saying that MNS members were bothering poor people in Malwani asking them for their documents to find if they are Bangladeshis. He can be seen in the video abusing MNS men . Based on the complaint by an MNS member we lodged the FIR and arrested Koti,” said a Malwani police officer.

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector, Malwani police, confirmed the FIR and subsequent arrest.

Koti was booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups ), 295 A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult) , 506 (intimidation) and 34 (act done by two or more people with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .