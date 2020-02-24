e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Differently abled woman raped in Govandi, 1 held

Differently abled woman raped in Govandi, 1 held

mumbai Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:30 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Shivaji Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old in Govandi for allegedly raping a 25-year-old differently abled woman.

The arrested accused, Akbar Shaikh, was produced before a court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till February 29.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s 75-year-old grandmother, on February 20 the survivor was alone at the house as her mother and grandmother had gone to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul for her mother’s cancer treatment.

“Seeing the woman alone, Shaikh, who was a friend of the woman’s younger brother, entered the house and raped her. When he left the house around 30 minutes later, he was noticed by two neighbours. Soon after, the woman came out of the house half naked and chased the accused while crying. The neighbours brought the woman back to her house and locked her inside,” said a police officer.

Upon returning, her grandmother asked the woman why she was crying. The survivor, who could not narrate what had happened to her, told her grandmother that her private parts were paining.

“Later, the neighbours informed the parents about Shaikh. When the woman kept complaining about pain, the family approached the police, following which a case was registered on Saturday. We have registered a case and arrested the accused late on Saturday. The survivor was sent to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment and medical check-up,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit
Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News