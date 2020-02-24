Differently abled woman raped in Govandi, 1 held

mumbai

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:30 IST

Shivaji Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old in Govandi for allegedly raping a 25-year-old differently abled woman.

The arrested accused, Akbar Shaikh, was produced before a court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till February 29.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s 75-year-old grandmother, on February 20 the survivor was alone at the house as her mother and grandmother had gone to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul for her mother’s cancer treatment.

“Seeing the woman alone, Shaikh, who was a friend of the woman’s younger brother, entered the house and raped her. When he left the house around 30 minutes later, he was noticed by two neighbours. Soon after, the woman came out of the house half naked and chased the accused while crying. The neighbours brought the woman back to her house and locked her inside,” said a police officer.

Upon returning, her grandmother asked the woman why she was crying. The survivor, who could not narrate what had happened to her, told her grandmother that her private parts were paining.

“Later, the neighbours informed the parents about Shaikh. When the woman kept complaining about pain, the family approached the police, following which a case was registered on Saturday. We have registered a case and arrested the accused late on Saturday. The survivor was sent to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment and medical check-up,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault) of the Indian Penal Code.