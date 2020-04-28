Amidst the lockdown, digital marketing, finance lessons just a click away for Dawoodi Bohra community

mumbai

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:14 IST

Since the lockdown has been in place, the Dawoodi Bohra community has organised approximately 100 virtual meetings for businessmen from the community on topics ranging from project management, digital marketing, women entrepreneurs and finance. A panel of 55 trainers and experts in their respective fields, from all over the world, have taken these sessions to help Dawoodi Bohra businesses.

The training sessions and webinars have been organised by Al-Tijaarat Al-Raabehah, the business development department of the community. The online training sessions take place on a mobile application and include one-one-one counselling sessions. The recording of the webinar is uploaded on social media platforms. Similar training sessions are later carried out at a local level.

Huzaifa Mukarram, operations manager at Al-Tijaarat Al-Raabehah, said that until Tuesday, around 85,000 Dawoodi Bohras from across the world had viewed the sessions so far. Approximately 60-70% of the community in the city run small and big businesses.

“In a phase such as this, we do not know what is going to come next. As a result, we want businessmen to be prepared,” said Mukarram.

Fakhruddin Fatehpurwala, who trades in industrial hardware, said, “We know that people might face problems to pay for products. In a situation such as this, we were told that we could also opt for barter system. Currently, I am also strengthening the presence of my company online.” Fatehpurwala also said he is now looking into developing new products that he can introduce once the lockdown ends.

“The response amidst the community members has been phenomenal. We want the members to understand that as entrepreneurs, they can find alternate options and keep their shops running even from home, instead of just wasting their time,” said Mohammed Sabuwala, one of the trainers.

There are approximately 1 lakh Dawoodi Bohras in and around Mumbai.