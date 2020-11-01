Dip in cases sees closure of Covid care centre in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:05 IST

A dip in the Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli has led to the closure of the Covid Care centre at Govindwadi in Kalyan (W) and also the opening of the Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli for non-Covid patients.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has served a notice to the Covid care centre set up at Haji Kalsekar English Medium School by Asra foundation in Govindwadi to close its operations for Covid patients from November 8.

The KDMC presently has more than 94 per cent recovery rate with 1,660 active patients in its vicinity out of the total 53,806 cases reported till date. The civic body claimed that it has the highest recovery rate in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The civic body also has only six per cent positivity rate while the doubling rate is 209 days. The KDMC once had highest number of cases in MMR with at least 600-700 cases recorded in a day.

“As the number of cases has dipped, we have decided to close it temporarily. The employees and doctors have been asked to stop their services from November 8,” said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

This school in Kalyan was the first school converted into a dedicated Covid health centre. It was set up in order to treat the residents of Govindwadi and nearby places and not send them out of the locality.

The KDMC has carried out a total of 1.95 lakh Covid tests till now.

“We are doing around 1,900 tests every day. However, the positivity rate has come down. The high-risk contacts have reduced and also those infected are not severe cases,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Similarly, the Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, which was declared as a Covid hospital can now treat non-Covid patients.

“The Shastrinagar hospital catered to the under-privileged and low-income groups. Since it was turned into a Covid hospital, such groups were deprived of health-care services. As the cases have reduced, the hospital will be open for other patients from November 9,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.