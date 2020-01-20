Dip in temperature makes Mumbai’s air quality poor

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:04 IST

The city saw a sharp spike in air pollution levels over 48 hours, with the air quality index (AQI) rising from 89 (satisfactory) on Friday to 167 (moderate) on Saturday and 210 (poor) on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) for PM2.5 (particulate matter of the size 2.5 microns that can easily enter the lungs and cause health ailments). Researchers said the spike was a result of temperature fluctuation.

SAFAR categorises AQI for pollutants in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe. Bandra-Kurla Complex was the most polluted location in the city with AQI at 323 (very poor), followed by Navi Mumbai 264 (poor). Worli (241), Mazagaon (230), Malad (211), Chembur (209), and Borivli (229), all recorded ‘poor’ air quality on Sunday, while Colaba (116) and Andheri (180) recorded ‘moderate’ air pollution. Bhandup had the cleanest air in the city at 93 (satisfactory). “After cold conditions on Friday, temperatures began rising gradually on Saturday. The boundary layer of pollutants moved closer to the surface and allowed an increase in overall AQI. This boundary layer became thicker owing to calm winds on Sunday, leading to poor AQI,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

A citizens’ group campaigning against air pollution, Clean Air Collective, said state bodies should have issued advisories of deteriorated air quality during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. “The Australian Open recently announced that they will keep air quality in mind for future tournaments. In India, there’s a need for responsible sports protocols, considering the amount of sporting events being organised in winter. AQI above 150 mandates reducing outdoor sports but we have thousands running marathons in a high air pollution scenario,” said Brikesh Singh, member, Clean Air Collective. “It seems that the Mumbai police or the civic chief were not aware of deteriorated air quality,” said Bhagwan Keshabat, another member.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature continued to be 2 degrees below normal at 15.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, but much higher than previous days. On Friday, the city recorded its lowest January minimum temperature since 2013, at 11.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the suburbs increased to 13.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The maximum temperature was close to the normal mark. Moisture levels were high on Sunday, with 90% humidity in south Mumbai and 80% in the suburbs through the day.

SAFAR predicted an AQI of 200 (moderate) for Monday, while the weather bureau predicted a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and maximum of 31 degrees Celsius.