Diwali spirit reined in? Firecracker and sweets sales dip in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:09 IST

It’s the time of the year when homes are lit up and filled with the aroma of freshly-prepared sweets. However, if you ask vendors in the market, there seems to be a lull this Diwali season. With more families in the city opting for out-of-town vacations, the festival spirit seems to be reined in.

“We plan to spend the long weekend in Manali and Shimla. It is the perfect weather there and a break before getting back to the hectic daily routine,” said Kamal Roshan, 32, resident of Kolshet.

Vicky Tikmani, who runs Krishna Fataka Stores at Kopri, said, “With elections and Diwali coming together, we were expecting a good response. But the interest in bursting crackers seems to have faded. Even though there are green crackers available, not many people prefer those. The customer’s response is decreasing by 2-5% with each year.”

Over the year, many families have stopped bursting crackers. “As kids grow up, they became aware of the environmental impact of crackers. We gradually reduced our usage of crackers over the years and have stopped making the annual trip to fataka galli in Kopri,” said Dipti Pathak, 35, resident of Teen Hath Naka.

There has also been a reduced demand for sweets and snacks this year. “Every year, we get orders for snacks and sweets to be sent to various countries, and we pack them according to each customer’s requirements. This year, due to price rise, we also had to increase out rates to ensure the quality is maintained. We have been in the business for more than 55 years,” said Geeta Kulkarni, co-owner of Kulkarni Faraal in Dombivli.

Another new trend is reduced consumption of sugars. Anand Bane, 34, resident of Hari Om Nagar, said, “I was surprised with the variety of sugar-free options. Sweets made of fruits and dry fruits taste good and are healthier.”

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Ahead of Diwali, Thane traffic police has announced that it will restrict traffic on busy routes and announced diversions on the roads concerned. The diversions will be in force from October 25 to October 29.

This includes busy market areas such as Thane station, Gaondevi and Ram Maruti Road. “Traffic movement will be restricted in five directions –Jambhli Naka, Kharkar Ali, Mohammad Ali road, Dadoji Kondev stadium and Ashok Cinema,” said a traffic official.

Police personnel will be deployed at these areas to ensure that traffic norms have not been flouted. “We appeal to citizens to use public transport whenever possible to ensure minimum congestion on roads during the festive season,” said a senior traffic official.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:09 IST