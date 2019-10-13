Do not throw flower waste in Kharghar pond, say residents

mumbai

Residents of Sector 35 in Kharghar, who have been cleaning the lake premises for more than a year, have decided to crowdfund for a nirmalya kalash to ensure that people throw all puja waste into it and the water body remains clean.

The residents had approached City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), but the officials didn’t give a positive response.

The members of Adopt the Nature group who have been cleaning the lake premises every day for two hours have decided to instil discipline among those who throw puja and other waste into the water body.

Dharmendra Kar, 45, an environmentalist who heads the group, said, “We have been able to change the mindset of many but much more is still needed to be done. Every day, some new people come in and throw waste anywhere. Maybe a nirmalya kalash would make a difference.”

“Crowdfunding a nirmalya kalash would be our last attempt to discipline people and make them realise that water bodies should be kept clean,” said Kar.

A nirmalya kalash will cost around ₹25,000. All volunteers and nature lovers would contribute towards it.

During festivals, the lake is full of puja waste, flowers and other and puja waste is dumped on daily basis, which is fished out by the volunteers every morning as they aim to protect the water body, which has a rich biodiversity.

The volunteers have even developed a mother’s garden nearby to ensure that premises remain green and clean.

The lake in Sector 35 node of Kharghar, once a vast green space, has fallen prey to garbage dumping.

Hitesh Raj, 38, an environmentalist, said, “It has been more than a year since people are trying to keep the lake area clean. A bin for flower waste will go a long way in keeping the premises clean.”

Last year, Cidco placed a nirmalya kalash during Chhath Puja but took it back after the festival.

Residents had requested them to let the kalash remain at the spot but they didn’t pay any heed to it.

Pramod Patil, nodal officer, environment, Cidco, said, “We appreciate the efforts of residents but we cannot place the nirmalya kalash permanently as we have limited number of bins.”

The sanitary inspectors of PCMC help volunteers in removing the garbage.

The PCMC officials said they don’t have enough funds to buy another one.

