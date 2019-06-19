Doctor’s suicide: State to focus on anti-ragging panels in med colleges

The state government will fix responsibility over failure of BYL Nair Hospital to appoint anti-ragging and counselling committees, said minister of state for medical education, Dr Ranjit Patil, on Tuesday.

On May 22, Dr Payal Tadvi, a second-year student and resident doctor at the hospital, committed suicide after three doctors allegedly harassed her for being a quota student.

Replying to queries raised by legislators in the state Assembly on Tuesday, Patil also said the government will issue directives to state medical colleges for appointing these committees with immediate effect.

The issue was raised by Atul Bhatkalkar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arif Naseem Khan from Congress, along with other legislators.

“The government will fix responsibility of those who have failed to appoint anti-ragging and counselling committee at Nair Hospital, said Patil, further adding, “We will also issue directives to state medical colleges for appointing these committees with immediate effect.”

Patil also assured the house of taking action into the harassment of three medical students from the tribal community at Cooper Hospital. BJP legislator Dr Bharati Lavekar said that she had raised the issue in 2015 but no action was taken against the accused.

According to medical education minister Girish Mahajan, the state is also planning to give more teeth to Maharashtra Prohibition of Anti-Ragging Act by bringing in necessary provisions.

Mahajan said, “The government has recently formed a five-member committee to look into the possibilities of strengthening the anti-ragging act.”

According to Patil, the government cannot confirm that it was a murder or a suicide case as they have still not yet received the viscera report. “We have also directed the authorities to submit the histopathology report within 15 days.”

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 02:33 IST