Don’t fall prey to ‘free Covid testing’ spam from Chinese attackers: Cops

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:31 IST

The Maharashtra Police force’s toll for Covid-19 reached the 50 mark, after an assistant sub-inspector from Mumbai Police succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. This has brought the city police force’s casualty to 34.

The deceased, a 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector, was attached to the Marine Drive police station. He was on leave, as the commissioner of police has exempted police personnel over 55 years of age from duty, as they are more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

The deceased had fallen sick around two weeks ago, and tested positive for the virus. He was admitted in Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra (East).

“He was admitted in intensive care unit and was put on ventilator after developed breathing issues. He succumbed to the disease at 1am on Tuesday,” said Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior inspector of Marine Drive police station.

So far 2,510 policemen from city police department have tested positive for Covid-19. 1,785 Covid infected policemen have recovered completely, while 692 are undergoing treatment at various hospital and Covid care centres. The Maharashtra state police reported total number of coronavirus cases in the force to 4,048.

Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), said that the police department has successfully contained the growth of Covid among policemen by adopting multiple preventive and precautionary measures.

Cyber cops issue advisory

Yashashvi Yadav, special inspector general of police (cyber-crime), Maharashtra, on Tuesday released a video and said, “In last four-five days resources on cyberspace of India, especially related to information, infrastructure and banking have been under attack from China. At least 40,300 such cyber attacks were attempted, most of them can be traced to Chengdu area of China.” The state cyber police department also issued an advisory alerting citizen about a possible phishing attack by Chinese cyber attackers. The advisory states that the Chinese attackers have plan to attack 20 lakh email IDs.

The advisory states that the attackers may impersonate government agencies and department. They could use spoofed email IDs such as ncov2019@gov.in for phishing.

The phishing email may contain content such as ‘free Covid-19 testing’ for all residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

They may ask to fill in your personal details and to click on a link. Cyber police officers have appealed the citizens to be more cautious and vigilant while using the internet.

Three burglars’ tests positive

Three accused arrested for house breaking by the Juhu police, have tested positive for Covid-19. Report of one other accused is still awaited. One of the three burglars include a 25-year-old man who broke into the house of film director Soham Shah and had stolen his two mobile phones and cash on May 26.

Pandharinath Whaval, senior inspector from Juhu police station confirmed the development and said, “We are taking all precautionary measures.”

