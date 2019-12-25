Don’t take law in hands: Shiv Sena urges workers

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:27 IST

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday called upon its cadre not to take law and order in their hands, to stay calm, and ignore trolls, following the thrashing and tonsuring of a man in Wadala, Hiramani Tiwari, 33, on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory comments about chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

Tiwari had, on Friday, commented on Thackeray’s criticism of the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia, comparing it with Jallianwala Baug. In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray called trolls “frustrated, because their irrational voice isn’t heard by the country, and their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in the recent elections”.

The statement also called for unity and harmony in times of chaos and fear, and read, “Our answer (to trolls) is to silence the chaos, divisions, fear, hate by means of drawing a longer line, that works for the people and keep them united.”

The statement lashed out at the leaders these trolls support, “for not being able to create jobs, or revive the economy”. “…These (trolls) are the same people who threaten, call people names, are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and division,” it said.

Reaching out to the Sena workers who attacked Tiwari, the statement said, “I understand the reaction was because the remarks angered them. I understand the anger we all have when we read unnecessary non-civil remarks made against leaders, communities and women. And these people are followed by some major leaders in the country.” The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday extended support to Tiwari. BJP’s Kirit Somaiya said, “I met the family of Hiramani Tiwari at his residence and assured support and protection to the family. I also visited Wadala police station and demanded the arrest of Shiv Sena office-bearers, who are creating terror among innocent citizens.”

Somaiya was accompanied by members of Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, a wing of BJP. Santosh Pandey, from the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha said, “The Shiv Sena cannot take law and order in its hands, or else everyone will start doing so. The IT cell of Mumbai Police can take action against him if required.”

On Tuesday evening, Tiwari met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, with BJP leaders, and demanded police action against the Sena workers. Tiwari told Hindustan Times, “I have requested the governor to take action against those who attacked me. He has assured me the police will be directed to take action. At least 21-22 people from Shiv Sena came to my house and dragged me out and tortured me. I am fearful to live in the locality now.”