Donate plastic to Mumbai NGO to make items out of it

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:17 IST

Imagine turning your everyday plastic items into pencils, benches or waste bins. A city-based not-for-profit, Project Mumbai, is planning a week-long initiative to collect plastic waste from housing societies, educational institutions and corporates across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to recycle it into public amenities.

Educational institutes such as St Xavier’s College and Cathedral School; residents of 20 buildings in Hiranandani, Powai and more than 75 buildings in Goregaon; schools from Kandivli to Peddar Road; and individuals from Thane and Navi Mumbai, have registered to donate their plastic waste under the Mumbai Plastic Recyclothon-Ek Baar Phir! initiative, from October 2 to October 8.

“The idea is to make people aware about how plastic can be recycled into everyday-use items,” said Shishir Joshi, chief executive officer and founder, Project Mumbai. “Depending on the quality and quantity of plastic received, we will be recycling it into pencils for schools and colleges, benches for municipal gardens, large waste bins for housing societies and smaller waste bins for corporates. This year’s initiative coincides with ‘daan utsav’ (joy of giving week).”

The last date to register for the drive is Friday. Citizens can register themselves on projectmumbai.org.

