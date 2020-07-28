Downpour slows down traffic in city

mumbai

Traffic movement across south Mumbai was affected as waterlogging was reported at many areas after heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

Madhukar Pandey joint commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Due to heavy rains, traffic movement is slow at seven locations.”

According to the Mumbai traffic department, waterlogging at Worli Naka, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Rakhangi petrol pump in Worli, near Sardar Hotel in Lalbaug, outside Sobo Central in Haji Ali, and near Mahalakshmi temple caused traffic snarls in these areas.

The road outside Byculla police station and Hindmata slip road were closed, and traffic was diverted onto the bridges at both locations, said traffic police.