Draw up a policy for revamp of gaothans in MMR: HC to govt

mumbai

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:41 IST

The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra urban development department (UDD) to formulate a comprehensive policy to enable the redevelopment of gaothans – areas in and around old villages — across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Acting on a petition filed last week by two Ambernath residents against heavy congestion in gaothans, a bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice Sandeep Shinde has given the department a month to formulate the policy. The petitioners, who reside in a gaothan, said they are deprived of basic civic facilities and unable to deal with their own properties as their area has become congested. The bench said a comprehensive policy for redevelopment of gaothans “is the need of the day.”

“With such areas predominantly comprising old houses and buildings, no redevelopment of properties is possible unless a comprehensive policy is chalked out,” it added. The bench said a separate policy for gaothans was also necessary to ensure new constructions in these congested areas are safe and do not contravene public policy or laws related to urban planning.

The petitioners, therefore, urged the court to direct authorities to modify development plan proposals to give some benefits to people occupying old and dilapidated structures in gaothans, so as to allow them to exploit the fullest potential of their properties, while redeveloping them. The court has now posted the petition for further hearing on August 20.

