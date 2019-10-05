Drawing room politicians can’t help revive Congress: Sanjay Nirupam

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:27 IST

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday said party leaders need to understand that the workers on streets and not politicians in drawing room can help revive the Congress. He also alleged the leaders closed to Rahul Gandhi were being sidelined.

Nirupam hinted at quitting the party in the near future, but has also said that he may wait for some time in the expectation of things falling into place. “I am not quitting the party right now, but I don’t think I would be in a position to continue for long in the wake of the treatment being given to me by the party. There is a section of leaders active to cut hardworking leaders and Rahul Gandhi loyalists to size,” Sanjay Nirupam said during a press conference on Friday. “Those sitting inside their offices cannot contribute towards the revival of the party. The party will need people who fight and take to the streets in the interests of people. If the issues are not addressed, the party will be in more trouble in the near future,” he said.

Nirupam also said he will not quit just yet as he can tolerate the treatment meted out to him a little longer. “It all depends on one’s capacity to tolerate. It may differ from person to person. In my case, I think I still have the capacity to tolerate for some more time,” he said.

Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress chief ahead of Lok Sabha elections, is now irked because the party did not give ticket to one of his supporters from Versova. Nirupam said that barring four-five candidates in the city, all others will lose their deposits as they have been fielded without any research, ground work or evaluation. Nirupam was apparently batting for Rais Lashkaria, while party has fielded former legislator Baldev Khosa.

Nirupam had announced on Twitter on Thursday evening that he would not be participating in the party’s election campaign for Maharashtra if his supporter does not get the ticket. On Friday, he reiterated his decision to keep away from the party’s campaign. He said the party will never benefit from leaders like former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora. He alleged things have worsened after the appointment of All India Congress Committee general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge as in charge of Maharashtra.

