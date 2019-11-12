e-paper
Dumper runs over 12-yr-old girl at Kurla, driver held

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:12 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Kurla police arrested a 29-year-old dumper driver for allegedly running over a 12-year-old girl and killing her at Ali Yavar Jung on Sunday night.

According to the police, at 10.15pm, the girl’s father and the complainant in the case, Raju Khairvar, 30, and the victim were walking on Halav Pool road. “The girl left her father’s hand and started running on the road. The speeding dumper ran over the girl and the driver, Mohammed Mustakeem Kausar, fled from the spot. The girl suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Sion Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said an officer from Kurla police station.

Kausar was arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday.

