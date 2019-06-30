During monsoon, Navi Mumbai civic body imposes 10% water cut

NMMC has imposed a 10% water cut in Navi Mumbai to ensure residents do not suffer next year due to the delayed rains.

Morbe dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai has enough water to last till the first week of September, which normally suffices as the monsoon takes care of the water needs for the rest of the year till the next. The water cut is a precautionary measure because of the rain shortfall expected this year.

Municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N said, “We have decided on the 10% cut, which is nominal. It has been done as a precautionary measure and the effect will not be much as NMMC is anyway supplying more than the required water to the city.”

There will be no supply of water every Tuesday evening for the next two months.

Last year in June, Morbe received 880mm rainfall while till Friday it received only 147.20mm rainfall.

The dam received 4,139 mm rainfall in 2017 and 3,238mm last year. Morbe catchment area needs around 4000 mm rainfall more for the dam to overflow. The dam level as of now is 71.80m while it was 78m last year. The stock of water is around 58 million cubic metres.

NMMC’S WATER SOURCE

Morbe dam, owned by NMMC, is Navi Mumbai’s primary source of water. It is located near Khalapur in Raigad district, at Dhavri river, which originates from Patalganga river.

The maximum height at which water overflows in the dam is 88 metres. The dam has a total storage capacity of 190.89 million cubic metres.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 00:21 IST