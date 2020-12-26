e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ED notice to NCP’s Eknath Khadse? Leader denies it

ED notice to NCP’s Eknath Khadse? Leader denies it

Though the leader denied receiving the notice, he said he was mentally prepared for any such move

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 01:25 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Khadse has been asked to be present before the central agency on December 30, according to news reports.
Khadse has been asked to be present before the central agency on December 30, according to news reports. (HT FILE)
         

Two months after he joined Maharashtra’s ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior leader Eknath Khadse is said to have received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land deal case. Khadse has been asked to be present before the central agency on December 30, according to news reports.

Khadse, however, told HT that he is yet to receive the notice, but was mentally prepared for any such move. The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwig was also forced to resign from the ministerial council in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal at Bhosari near Pune four years ago. Khadse is said to have received notice from ED in the same land deal case.

“Apart from farming, I have no other income source. I was mentally prepared for this and had even said this while joining NCP. This would be my fifth probe in the same land deal case. The state anti-corruption bureau has investigated the case twice, while it has also been probed by the income tax department has and Zoting committee (formed by the previous regime),” Khadse said. “Until now, ED used to probe major cases worth hundreds of crores. Now if they want to investigate a land deal worth ₹25 crore-₹30 crore, then I should be happy that my name is added in list of big people,” he said. Satyabrat Kumar, joint director of the ED did not respond to calls.

Khadse joined NCP in October. State NCP chief Jayant Patil had said Khadse may have to face ED probe after quitting BJP. “If they unleash ED behind me, I will show the CD,” Khadse said referring to alleged proofs of corruption against BJP leaders.

top news
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In