ED opposes bail plea of Mirchi ‘aide’

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:20 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday objected to the bail plea of businessman Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Merchant has been arrested in a money-laundering case involving the property dealings of Mirchi. The ED has labelled Merchant a “frontman”, who was given power of attorney (POA) by Mirchi — a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim — after the late gangster had fled the country. ED, in its reply, claimed that Merchant had failed to submit any proof of his innocence. “As such there is no reasonable ground for believing that he is not guilty of the offence of money laundering. Thus, he may not be released on bail,” ED submitted, opposing Merchant’s bail plea.

The bail pleas of Merchant and other two accused Haroun Yusuf and Ranjeet Bindra would next be heard on Thursday by the special PMLA court. The ED has alleged that Merchant “planted” tenants to purportedly usurp three immovable properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion in Worli — which were bought by Mirchi in 1986 from Mohammad Yusuf Trust. The ED also alleged that Merchant facilitated the deal to develop these buildings. The agency stated in its remand report that Merchant initially approached a developer, Joy Home Creation Pvt Ltd, and assured him that the properties are free from being attached. Later, he arranged a meeting between Joy Home Creation’s director Jayesh Soni and Mirchi in London. “During the meeting, various modalities about the project were discussed. After Mirchi’s approval, an agreement was established between the Trust and Joy Home. Initially, five tenants were transferred,” the report stated. Mirchi, however, threatened Soni to leave the property after he failed to pay ₹11 crore as promised. Later in 2010, a deal was struck with M/s Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd for the surrender of tenancy rights in their favour for ₹225 crore.