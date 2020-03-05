Education dept mulls revamp of curriculum in all Maha schools

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:40 IST

A few days after announcing the closure of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), the state education department has now planned to revamp the curriculum in all the state board schools to meet international standards in accordance with the new education policy.

In a letter addressed to schools, education minister Varsha Gaikwad clarified that the decision to scrap the state’s first international board was made to ensure that “all schools are developed equally at the same time.”

“The state international education committee would be set as a body to prescribe changes in the overall curriculum to help all schools reach international standards. The committee would also direct the 81 schools which were affiliated with MIEB to chalk out [a] future course of action,” stated the letter signed by the minister.

“There are 66,033 zilla parishad schools but only 81 schools were affiliated to MIEB in all. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is ensuring that all schools get access to the good curriculum and teaching methods,” it further stated.

Officials from the state education department said that the committee would consist of experts from the government and the state board and would also have representation from CBSE and ICSE boards. “The committee would play an important role in determining how curriculum revision takes place. We are looking at improving the current state board rather than having an independent board as this would benefit all schools. Schools under the MIEB would also be guided on the future course of action. The committee will be open to retaining some good practices from earlier models like the ‘learning by doing’ method,” added a senior official.

Meanwhile, in another circular, the government asked schools across the state to visit Maharashtra’s model schools to learn from their examples. A list of nine such schools has been compiled by the government.