Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Special court hears P Varavara Rao’s interim bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court hears P Varavara Rao’s interim bail plea

mumbai Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:32 IST
Charul Shah
Veteran Telugu poet P Varavara Rao’s plea for interim bail was heard on Friday by the special judge, almost a month after Rao moved the special court seeking interim bail on May 15. Rao’s lawyers sought bail for Rao, who was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, on grounds that he is more vulnerable and is at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 in jail amid the spread of the disease in Mumbai jails.

Rao’s lawyers, Sudeep Pasbola and R Sathyanarayan, said Rao is 81-years old and is suffering from various ailments. They said he is more vulnerable to the virus due to his age and ailments and hence pleaded for the interim bail.

Meanwhile, the defence sought time from the court to put forth legal submissions and cite court rulings in support of their contentions. The court allowed it and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 26.

Meanwhile lawyers for Dr Shoma Sen obtained permission to speak to her through video call before making submissions on the interim bail filed for her. The court has scheduled the hearing for Sen’s plea on June 26 as well.

Meanwhile, 14 members of parliament (MPs) from the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, including DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, have written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to transfer Rao to a hospital considering his deteriorating health condition.

The letter states that Rao’s health report from JJ Hospital indicates an electrolyte disturbance and claimed that it could prove detrimental to his health as he is already a cardiac patient. The letter also quoted an instance where Rao fainted and was admitted to JJ Hospital on May 27. The letter calls for immediate medical attention to Rao as well as Professor Dr GN Saibaba who suffers from 90% disabilities.

