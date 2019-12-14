e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Engg student goes missing from campus

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:19 IST
Shreya Bhandary
A third-year BTech student from a leading engineering institute has been missing from campus for the past three weeks. A missing person complaint had been registered at a police station on November 23.

The 20-year-old, who is from Rajasthan, was supposed to finish his last exam for the semester on November 22 and then board a train to his hometown. However, neither did he report for examination that day nor was he found on campus again after that. “He left his mobile phone, wallet and all other belongings in his hostel room. The CCTV camera at the institute’s exit gate caught him leaving the campus on November 22 at 4.34pm,” said the father of the missing student.

“Other than the CCTV footage recovered from campus, we also got his CCTV footage at 6pm the same day from a local of Vikhroli (E). We now have some link to his possible location and a special team is working on it,” said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10. “My son was suffering from depression and therefore I was in Mumbai, hoping to take him home for his vacation after his exams. However, he’d asked me to go ahead and assured me he’ll follow with his friend. His friend called me on November 22 night to inform me that the man’s room still had all his luggage and no one had seen him since evening,” said the father.

