‘Ex-CM Fadnavis should be called for cross examination’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:55 IST

Acting on an application filed by activist Sanjay Lakhe Patil, the judicial commission hearing the Elgar Parishad Koregaon case may call former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for cross examination. The commission is likely to decide on the summons in its meeting on Wednesday.

“There are several precedents to calling former CMs for cross examination before a judicial panel. Fadnavis needs to be questioned as the incident as well as investigation happened in his tenure. Importantly, there are huge contradictions between Fadnavis’s statement made in the state legislature in March 2018, two months after the incident, and actual police investigations,” Lakhe Patil told HT.

He alleged Fadnavis in his statement before the Lower House had made a reference to “saffron-flag weilding rioters and involvement of Hindu hardline leaders like Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide”.

“At that time Fadnavis did not even utter the word urban naxals, but the investigations which followed were about branding activists and intellectuals urban naxals. No one was booked for inciting and planning riots at Bhima-Koregaon where one died and hundreds were injured,” he added.

Lakhe Patil in his application has also asked the commission to review evidence such as call records of police officials, police control room records and wireless records of the day of the violence in Vadu, Bhima-Koregaon and Sanaswad in Pune district.