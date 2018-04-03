Ex-corporator in Mumbai commits suicide

A 47-year-old former corporator allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Govandi on Monday.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the reason behind her taking the extreme step.

Noorjahan Rafique Shaikh has represented the Samajwadi Party twice from the Shivaji Nagar area. Her daughter Ayesha is now the corporator from the ward. Shaikh’s suicide came to light around 8.30am after her three sons tried to open the door of her room when she did not come out. The children tried to call her, but to no avail.

“The sons broke opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan,” said a police officer. Shaikh was taken to Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

While no suicide note was recovered, the police are investigating if skirmishes with her husband led her to take the step. Her husband, Rafique, is a history-sheeter with cases ranging from extortion to attempted murder registered against him. Her brother Ateeq too has criminal cases registered against him.

The family wields a considerable amount of influence in the area. Shaikh has been working in the area for many years.

The police said that the family is in shock and that they will record the statements later. Officials stated that no allegations have been made and foul play has been ruled out. Shaikh had raised issues of her ward such as fire incidents at the Deonar dumping ground in north-east Mumbai in 2016 and security to civic-run schools.