Ex-corporator Siraj Shaikh arrested for raping a minor

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:12 IST

The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 6 arrested ex-corporator Siraj Shaikh, a Mankhurd resident, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Friday.

The incident occurred in September after Shaikh called the minor at his residence to fill up a scholarship form.

A case was registered with the Shivaji Nagar police in October on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. At the time, Shaikh was out of the city. He applied for anticipatory bail, which was rejected, said a police officer.

“He was wanted in the case. Police traced him on Thursday night and thereafter arrested him. Shaikh was produced in the court on Friday and is remanded in police custody till December 17,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Shaikh was a corporator from Shivaji Nagar from 2012 to 2017. He was an independent candidate and had contested in Assembly elections but lost, the officer said.