e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Ex-corporator Siraj Shaikh arrested for raping a minor

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:12 IST
Manish Pathak
Manish Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 6 arrested ex-corporator Siraj Shaikh, a Mankhurd resident, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Friday.

The incident occurred in September after Shaikh called the minor at his residence to fill up a scholarship form.

A case was registered with the Shivaji Nagar police in October on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. At the time, Shaikh was out of the city. He applied for anticipatory bail, which was rejected, said a police officer.

“He was wanted in the case. Police traced him on Thursday night and thereafter arrested him. Shaikh was produced in the court on Friday and is remanded in police custody till December 17,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Shaikh was a corporator from Shivaji Nagar from 2012 to 2017. He was an independent candidate and had contested in Assembly elections but lost, the officer said.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News