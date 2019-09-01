Expect moderate showers in Mumbai today, says IMD

mumbai

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:52 IST

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain intensity in the city and suburbs increased on Sunday with continuous light showers through the day. The weather bureau has predicted moderate rain to continue with heavy showers in isolated areas on Monday.

Between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Sunday, the suburbs recorded 14.2mm rain while south Mumbai saw 16.6mm. The suburbs recorded 15.7mm rain and south Mumbai recorded 5mm between 8.30am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday. Panvel recorded the maximum rain along the Konkan at 130mm, while other locations along the Thane-to-Raigad route recorded rain between 60mm and 100mm. Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar surpassed the 7,000-mm mark on Sunday, making it the wettest location in India this monsoon.

The weather bureau said two weather systems were leading to light to moderate showers. “A cyclonic circulation over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and another similar system over Gujarat are drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea and enhancing westerly winds leading to active monsoon conditions,” said an IMD official. “With the formation of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, rain intensity is likely to enhance further from September 4 onwards.” Parts of interior Maharashtra, especially Marathwada and Vidarbha, also recorded widespread rainfall under the influence of the weather system over Madhya Pradesh.

Owing to continuous showers, Mumbai witnessed cool conditions on Sunday. The maximum temperature fell to 27 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius below normal, at south Mumbai and to 27.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degree Celsius below normal, in the suburbs. The night temperatures were close to the normal mark. Cloudy conditions with moderate showers have been predicted for Monday with heavy rain at isolated areas, the weather bureau said.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 23:35 IST