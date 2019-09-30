Expect rains in city to retreat by October 10

mumbai

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:51 IST

The weather bureau said the monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra and Mumbai is expected within the first 10 days of October.

“Excess rain has been recorded across most parts of central and south India owing to the recurring weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and over central India, which resulted in the monsoon being active for three out of four months,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even after a 15-day delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon this year, Mumbai has witnessed its wettest monsoon since 1954, while Maharashtra too recorded excess rainfall over the past four months.

From June to September, Maharashtra has recorded a 33% excess for the season so far.

Marathwada was the only subdivision that recorded 11% deficient rain, while central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan recorded 56%, 11% and 33% excess rain through the season.

Mumbai (represented through data from the Santacruz weather observatory) recorded 67% excess rainfall over four months with 3,666.1mm rain against the average of 2,200.7mm for this period.

The southwest monsoon spans across four months for Mumbai, from June to September.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:51 IST