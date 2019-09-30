e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Expect rains in city to retreat by October 10

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The weather bureau said the monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra and Mumbai is expected within the first 10 days of October.

“Excess rain has been recorded across most parts of central and south India owing to the recurring weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and over central India, which resulted in the monsoon being active for three out of four months,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even after a 15-day delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon this year, Mumbai has witnessed its wettest monsoon since 1954, while Maharashtra too recorded excess rainfall over the past four months.

From June to September, Maharashtra has recorded a 33% excess for the season so far.

Marathwada was the only subdivision that recorded 11% deficient rain, while central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan recorded 56%, 11% and 33% excess rain through the season.

Mumbai (represented through data from the Santacruz weather observatory) recorded 67% excess rainfall over four months with 3,666.1mm rain against the average of 2,200.7mm for this period.

The southwest monsoon spans across four months for Mumbai, from June to September.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:51 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News