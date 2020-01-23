Eyes on MNS rally today as Raj maps party agenda

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:08 IST

naresh.kamath@htlive.com

All eyes are on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)’s first Maha-Adhiveshan rally on Thursday at which party chief Raj Thackeray is expected to chart out a new path for his outfit. Many speculate the new agenda is likely to embrace the Hindutva ideology.

Raj, whose MNS is currently in its lowest ebb with just one legislator in the Maharashtra Assembly and a lone corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is trying hard to reinvent his party.

Thursday’s conclave coincides with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who was Raj’s mentor. In the same meeting, he is likely to unveil the party’s new flag – a saffron banner with Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj’s rajmudra (seal) on it. The current MNS flag has three colours – saffron, green and blue.

According to political analysts, the event will be closely watched as it will have implications on the political landscape of Maharashtra. “There is a lot of excitement as Raj Thackeray is now switching to Hindutva and trying to replace the Shiv Sena. Raj Thackeray has already created that kind of hype in the last few days,” said political commentator Hemant Desai. Similar is the view of political analyst Surendra Jondhale, who said that MNS may be down but not out. “The MNS may be marginalised but Raj Thackeray still commands a good following among the youth. The MNS still has nuisance value in the urban pockets,” said Jondhale.

MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said Thackeray will set a new agenda that is expected to boost the party’s popularity in the state. “We may have faced a setback in the last two elections but that does not reduce our relevance in any way. Rajsaheb will spell the agenda for the future and it will have a major impact on Maharashtra politics,” said Sardesai.

After two consecutive setbacks, many MNS leaders have been pushing for the new agenda as they feel that sticking to the ‘Marathi manoos’ issue is no longer paying dividends. Also, many advocate some sort of alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The BJP is cash-rich and this will help us retain our workers. In return, we are experts in street battles and can counter the Sena effectively on the ground,” said an MNS leader who refused to come on record. The MNS which was founded in 2006 has seen its ups and down in its 13 years old period.