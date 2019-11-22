e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Facing slowdown, builders opt for small flats

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:29 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The slowdown in the real estate has forced many developers to build small-sized flats – studio apartments and 1BHK – in the city and the outskirts of Mumbai, within ₹1 crore.

Take the case of Mayfair Housing for instance, which is selling studio apartments at Powai for ₹63 lakh. To buy a studio apartment, the buyer needs to pay ₹2.67 lakh the booking amount and the remaining amount on getting the possession in the year 2022.

According to Nayan Shah, president, Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mayfair Housing, builders have tailored their products according to the buyers’ demands.

“Buyers don’t mind having smaller homes within the city limits. It saves travel time and their social life also gets better,” said Shah.

In the eastern suburbs, Marathon Builders is offering 197 sq ft area studio apartments worth ₹37 lakh for sale at Bhandup.

In the outskirts, there is a surge in the number of smaller housing units, with amenities such as swimming pools, landscaped gardens and clubhouse, which were previously offered only to luxury projects.

Puranik Builder has Japanese-themed residencies to offer. Named the Tokyo Bay project, the flats are located at Ghodbunder Road. While a studio apartment is available for ₹38 lakh, the developer is selling a 1-BHK flat for ₹65 lakh. The residents will be offered a zen-and-fire garden and a clubhouse with water bodies.

“It is an era of compact houses, as buyers are not willing to shell out exorbitant amount to buy large houses. There’s a large housing stock available in the current market and builders are giving the best deals,” Manohar Shroff, vice president, MCHI-CREDAI (Navi Mumbai) said.

top news
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News