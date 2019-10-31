Fadnavis declares BJP, Sena to form govt in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2019

A power-sharing deal between saffron allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, before forming the Maharashtra government, is expected to be finalised in the next three-four days. Both parties have been locked in a bitter tussle over sharing power ever since they were re-elected in the October 21 Assembly elections.

“Formal and informal talks have already begun and we are on the right track. Do not believe reports of disputes between us. They are rumours,” said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, after he was re-elected as the leader of the BJP’s legislative unit by newly-elected MLAs. Fadnavis’s election also means he is the BJP’s nominee for chief minister.

“We are expecting talks to be completed in three-four days,” said CM Fadnavis. Fadnavis also thanked Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in his address to BJP MLAs after his election as legislative unit head.

A few hours after Fadnavis spoke, Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted that his party was softening its stance.

“It will be better for the state if the alliance continues, but our respect should be maintained...the Sena chief will take a decision in the interest of Maharashtra,” he told media. He also refused to specify if the Sena would insist on equal sharing of power, including chief ministership. A top BJP leader also said the party will stake claim to form the government only after getting its ally Sena on board.

Insiders from both parties said a power-sharing deal is being worked out. The BJP is likely to offer a few more ministerial berths and a couple of key portfolios to the Sena.

“In the outgoing government, BJP has 27 ministers, the Sena has 13 and smaller allies have three. We are offering a few more ministerial berths and a couple of key portfolios,” said a senior BJP leader.

Although the Sena was publicly insisting on equal share of power, including splitting the chief ministership for two-and-a-half years, the BJP has ruled it out.

Under the power-sharing formula that is being worked out, the BJP is offering the post of deputy chief minister, 15 to 17 ministerial berths and key departments, such as public works, housing, agriculture and excise, said another BJP leader.

The BJP has also refused to part with strategically important departments, such as home, finance, urban development and revenue. It may also offer an additional ministerial berth at the Centre.

According to BJP leaders, the swearing in of the new government is expected to take place on or after Sunday once talks between the two ruling parties are over. The clear indications from the BJP came soon after Fadnavis was elected leader of the party’s legislative wing, paving the way for his second tenure as chief minister of Maharashtra. All 105 newly elected MLAs attended the meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, in the presence of party’s central leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Avinash Rai Khanna and Saroj Pande.

Meanwhile, Raut dismissed claims that the Congress-NCP had given any proposal to the Sena. “You need to understand that such issues will be discussed till the government is formed,” he added. Thackeray has convened a meeting of the party’s MLAs on Thursday, in which the party’s leader in the legislature is likely to be elected.

Former deputy CM Ajit Pawar was re-elected as the legislature party leader of the NCP at a meeting of its newly elected MLAs. With the NCP being the largest opposition bloc in the 288-member House, the party is obvious claimant for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Political analyst Prakash Bal said that as expected, Sena is likely to back down from its hard stance taken after the results were announced. “Sena had been talking hard to keep the morale of its cadre high, but ultimately appears to have softened its stance after BJP hardened its stance. The party has done this for the past five years, but it may not be possible in the future in the wake of changed equations.”

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP won 105 seats and Sena captured 56. The NCP won 54 seats, while Congress has 44. Independents and smaller parties together — including partners of both alliances — have 29 seats.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019