Fadnavis, Uddhav, Ratan Tata, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar attend Raj Thackeray’s son’s wedding

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit got married to fashion designer Mitali Borude on Sunday at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai’s Lower Parel.

In contrast to the low-key private ceremony where the couple got engaged on December 11, 2017, the wedding was attended by political heavyweights cutting across party lines, prominent businessmen and Bollywood bigwigs.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with wife Amruta, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra minister for rural development Pankaja Munde attended the wedding amid reports that Raj Thackeray did not invite other senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The MNS chief’s cousin and political rival Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aditya were present at the ceremony. They are also expected to attend the reception to be held at 6 pm this evening.

Businessman Ratan Tata, actors Aamir Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh, singer Asha Bhonsle, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali were among other notable names present at the wedding.

Raj Thackeray had invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Sushma Swaraj for the ceremony too, but they gave it a miss.

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao was also seen at the wedding. So was NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

