Farmers from Maharashtra to join protest in Delhi today

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:18 IST

Farmers from Maharashtra, who are marching to Delhi to lend their support to those protesting in the national capital against the three agriculture laws, reached Rajasthan on Thursday. The farmers have covered a distance of 900km since Monday, after they undertook their journey from Nashik. They are expected to reach Delhi on Friday.

The farmers camped in Jaipur on Thursday. They will reach Shahpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Friday afternoon, where they will join other protesting farmers, before entering Delhi.

Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha, said, “We were in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and had four-five meetings. On Thursday, we camped in Jaipur, and on Friday morning we will leave for Shahpur, where farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting.”

While more than 2,000 farmers in around 250 vehicles left from Nashik on Monday till Madhya Pradesh, only around 1,000 farmers proceeded to Jaipur on Thursday.

“Not everyone can afford the money and time to travel all the way to Delhi. We have organised this march to show the central government that it’s not just farmers from Haryana and Punjab who are affected by these farm laws. When so many farmers from Maharashtra travel 1,300 km to Delhi to join protests, it will raze the government’s argument to the ground,” Dhawale said.

Farmers claim that the laws favour big corporations to whom they will lose their business, gut the mandi system and gradually end the regime of minimum support prices (MSP) that acts as a protective net for cultivators.